96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly postpones town committee meeting following news of fatal shooting of councilman's 4-year-old son

3 hours 19 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 11:45 AM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BRUSLY — The Town of Brusly has rescheduled its committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday night to Monday evening after news of a councilman's 4-year-old son fatally shooting himself rocked the small town over the weekend.

The boy, Hudson Tassin, died after he found a gun in his father's truck when his father, Councilman Blake Tassin, had stepped out to adjust his trailer. 

Blake Tassin was elected in 2020 to the city council and is seeking reelection this year. 

Trending News

The committee meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brusly Town Hall.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days