Brusly postpones town committee meeting following news of fatal shooting of councilman's 4-year-old son

BRUSLY — The Town of Brusly has rescheduled its committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday night to Monday evening after news of a councilman's 4-year-old son fatally shooting himself rocked the small town over the weekend.

The boy, Hudson Tassin, died after he found a gun in his father's truck when his father, Councilman Blake Tassin, had stepped out to adjust his trailer.

Blake Tassin was elected in 2020 to the city council and is seeking reelection this year.

The committee meeting has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the Brusly Town Hall.