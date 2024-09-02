Brusly police say prosecutor will decide whether charges warranted after 4-year-old shoots himself

BRUSLY — Police said Monday the results of an investigation into the shooting death of a 4-year-old, who found a loaded gun in his father's truck and pulled the trigger, will be turned over to the district attorney's office for a determination of whether criminal charges should be filed.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said a boy died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday morning. WBRZ learned Monday the gun had been in a holster in the console of the truck.

Brusly Police Chief Jon Lefaux said that once his department and State Police finish their investigations, they plan to turn it over to the district attorney's office for a decision.

The sheriff's office said the boy pulled out the gun when an adult in the truck stepped out to adjust a trailer. While the child was unsupervised, the child got into the secure area where the gun was kept.

The identity of this child has not been released. Brusly Police Department said no arrests have been made.