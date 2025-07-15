92°
Latest Weather Blog
Brusly Police: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting at boyfriend with stolen gun
BRUSLY — A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly trying to kill her boyfriend, Brusly Police said.
Barbara Hammond, 24, was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges after allegedly firing two shots at her boyfriend around 5:30 a.m.
Officers responded to the St. John Street home after receiving reports that Hammond and her boyfriend were involved in a domestic dispute.
There was no evidence anyone or anything was hit by the two bullets, police added.
Trending News
Brusly officers also said that Hammond was arrested on stolen gun charges, with the gun used in the shooting being reported stolen out of Baton Rouge.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two police chiefs arrested at Baton Rouge conference; feds conducting 'activities' statewide
-
Brusly Police: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting at boyfriend with stolen gun
-
Zachary councilman alleges he was coerced by city officials to vote yes...
-
West Baton Rouge hosting free community health fair Tuesday
-
70 for 70: John Mahaffey