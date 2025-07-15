Brusly Police: Woman arrested after allegedly shooting at boyfriend with stolen gun

BRUSLY — A woman was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly trying to kill her boyfriend, Brusly Police said.

Barbara Hammond, 24, was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges after allegedly firing two shots at her boyfriend around 5:30 a.m.

Officers responded to the St. John Street home after receiving reports that Hammond and her boyfriend were involved in a domestic dispute.

There was no evidence anyone or anything was hit by the two bullets, police added.

Brusly officers also said that Hammond was arrested on stolen gun charges, with the gun used in the shooting being reported stolen out of Baton Rouge.