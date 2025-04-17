65°
Brusly Police open investigation after rash of vehicle burglaries in town
BRUSLY — Police have opened an investigation following a string of overnight vehicle burglaries in the Brusly area.
The Brusly Police Department is working to locate suspects after residents in Brusly reported their cars broken into overnight on Saturday.
Officers said that they only had two forced break-ins in the last 10 years and that criminals only attempted to steal from an unlocked vehicle. Residents are advised to make sure all car doors are locked.
Anyone who wants to make a report can call 225-490-0911.
