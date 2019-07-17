Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly man killed after crashing into tractor along I-12

1 hour 24 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2019 Jul 17, 2019 July 17, 2019 5:33 PM July 17, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MANDEVILLE - Police say a man from West Baton Rouge Parish died after his vehicle ran off I-12 and struck a tractor parked along the roadway.

According to state police, 39-year-old Gary Mercer Jr. was killed in the accident on I-12, just east of LA 59 in St. Tammany Parish.

Investigators say Mercer was driving his 2017 Ford Mustang eastbound when it ran onto a patch of grass and hit the John Deere tractor parked just outside the treeline. It's still unclear why Mercer's vehicle went offroad.

The crash remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days