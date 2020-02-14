Brusly High junior leaves positive, handwritten notes on every student's locker

A Brusly High student reads the positive note Jackson Dupont left on his locker Photo: Twitter/@wbrpanthers

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A junior at a local high school is going out of his way to make every one of his classmates Valentine's Day a little bit brighter.

Each year, Jackson Dupont does something special on Feb. 14 to spread love. Before Valentine's Day, he handwrites positive notes and places them on each student's locker.

Ava Bourgoyne, a member of Brusly High's staff, says Dupont's seemingly small act of kindness has a significant impact on the lives of his fellow students and on the adults who see him making a habit out of reaching out to others.

"It is so refreshing to see someone doing something so small that can actually have a big impact on people," Bourgoyne said. "There really are good kids being raised by great people still left in the world."

But this year, Dupont did even more.

Early Friday morning, the teen stepped up his efforts by gathering a group of his friends to help him write these notes.

Now, in addition to sharing positive thoughts with his classmates, Dupont is encouraging his friends to benefit from the power of kindness.

And according to scientists, going out of one's way to act generously on behalf of others does have physical benefits.

Researchers say a simple act of kindness can increase the body's levels of feel-good chemicals like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin.

So this Valentine's Day, thanks to Jackson Dupont, the entire student body at Brusly High has the chance to experience those feel-good chemicals today.

