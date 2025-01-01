BRPD urging citizens to use crash detection technology after fatal Brightside Drive crash

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging people to get crash detection technology after a Sunday morning crash on Brightside Drive left one driver alone for hours before a call for help was made.

Between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m., a police spokesperson said they believe 44-year-old Lem Washington drove his car through the stop sign on Brightside Drive, crossing River Road and continuing up and over the levee.

"The car went airborne on the levy, crashed down on the front end and flipped over. He was wearing his seatbelt but he unfortunately died from his injuries," BRPD Cpl. Saundra Watts said.

Washington's Honda Accord sat on the opposite side of the levee for hours. BRPD got the call for a response around 8:30 in the morning.

"Had we got the call a lot earlier, a lot sooner, there's a possibility he may or may not have passed away from his injuries," Watts said.

Watts said crash detection technology could have allowed Washington to be found sooner.

"If you have an active OnStar subscription and you're involved in a crash, it'll alert and they'll reach out to you. Also, Apple, Apple Watches, Apple iPhones also have crash detection on them and that is also a preventative measure," Watts said.

The speed limit on Brightside Drive is 45 mph. Officers believe speed may have caused the crash.

"He had to have been going at a pretty high speed, to actually go over the levee, be airborne and then to land down on the hood of the car. He had to be traveling at a very high speed," Watts said.

It is unclear what role weather, distractions at the wheel or alcohol could have played. BRPD said the accident reminds people to be vigilant this New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

"Distracted driving could play a role, you know, we are seeing on the interstates now. You know, people... I've passed people in cars and put my lights and sirens on, facedown in their phones," Watts said. "I'm not saying this driver was impaired, but if want to have a few drinks, get a designated driver, get an Uber, get a taxi."