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BRPD unit involved in crash on Washington Avenue, Plank Road

36 minutes 29 seconds ago Saturday, May 16 2026 May 16, 2026 May 16, 2026 8:27 PM May 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police unit was involved in a crash at the intersection of Plank Road and Washington Avenue.

Video from the scene showed a BRPD unit with a damaged hood as well as another red vehicle with a crumpled hood.

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BRPD had no immediate information regarding the crash.

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