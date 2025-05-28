Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Two arrested after investigation into making, distributing machine gun conversion devices
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police arrested two people after an investigation into one of the suspects was accused of manufacturing and distributing machine gun conversion devices.
Dakell Odds and Sommer Reed were arrested after a search warrant at two addresses resulted in police finding a 3D printer for producing backplates of the conversion devices, or MCDs, cut quarters used to make the MCDs, tools used to cut and modify the quarters, multiple guns and drugs such as Xanax, Tramadol, MDMA and Suboxone.
Odds was booked on 16 counts of possession of a machine gun, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful promotion of criminal activity for purposes and publicity; Reed was booked on 16 counts of possession of a machine gun.
Police said that Odds has a criminal history of smuggling of persons, possession of a machine gun, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
