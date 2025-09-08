BRPD: Two arrested after August drive-by shooting off Greenwell Springs Road

Photos (L to R): Teron Walker and RuShawn Walker

BATON ROUGE — Two men were arrested after their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting targeting minors along Ridgemont Avenue in August, Baton Rouge Police records show.

Teron and RuShawn Walker, both 22, were arrested Sunday and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, for the Aug. 30 shooting.

According to an affidavit, RuShawn Walker was driving with his cousin, Teron Walker, on their way to pick up another family member from a party.

When the duo arrived at the party along Greenwell Springs Road, they allegedly turned down Ridgemont, which was leading away from the party, arrest records say. They then saw three juveniles, Teron Walker told police, adding that "someone inside his vehicle began shooting" at them.

Surveillance video from the scene showed an eruption of gunfire, followed by one of the juveniles screaming out, "I'm hit." Police later found out that two of the juveniles were hurt with injuries to the chest, leg and abdomen. Officers added that a house was also struck by gunfire.

Teron Walker said that the shooter was someone he did not know, whom they also picked up from the party. RuShawn Walker did not identify the shooter either, police added.

The Walker cousins were also charged with assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.