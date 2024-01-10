BRPD trying to identify two people accused of several vehicle burglaries in Plantation Trace

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries that happened early on the morning of Jan. 5.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the two in the attached photo are allegedly connected to several vehicle burglaries that happened in the area of Plantation Trace off Highland Road on Jan. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.