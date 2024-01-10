58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD trying to identify two people accused of several vehicle burglaries in Plantation Trace

1 hour 28 minutes 7 seconds ago Wednesday, January 10 2024 Jan 10, 2024 January 10, 2024 11:55 AM January 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for two people believed to be responsible for multiple burglaries that happened early on the morning of Jan. 5.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the two in the attached photo are allegedly connected to several vehicle burglaries that happened in the area of Plantation Trace off Highland Road on Jan. 5.

Trending News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days