BRPD: Several suspects wanted after Beauregard Town mugging

1 year 6 months 5 days ago Tuesday, October 24 2017 Oct 24, 2017 October 24, 2017 11:49 AM October 24, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking multiple suspects after an armed robbery near downtown Baton Rouge.

The incident was reported around 11 p.m. on Oct. 1. Police say at least four individuals were involved in the armed robbery near the intersection of Royal Street and Louisiana Avenue. 

Investigators believe that the suspects used multiple credit cards taken in the robbery to make undisclosed purchases in the Baton Rouge area, along with surrounding parishes. The suspects maybe occupying a Grey Dodge Charger or a 2000s-model White Chevrolet Corvette.

No injuries were reported after the robbery. 

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspects is urged to contact the Armed Robbery Division at 389-3845.

