BRPD searching for two Florida Boulevard burglary suspects

Monday, October 06 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Burglary detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for two people accused of burglarizing a Florida Boulevard business. 

BRPD said that the two people are believed to be responsible for the robbery of a business in the 7700 block of Florida that happened early Oct. 2. 

One person ran from the scene, while another left on a bicycle, BRPD added. 

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the police. 

