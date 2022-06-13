93°
BRPD responding to shooting on Avenue L; one person critically injured

1 hour 22 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, June 13 2022 Jun 13, 2022 June 13, 2022 4:41 PM June 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Officers are responding to a shooting on Avenue L near the Bayou Ridge Apartments. 

Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 

This is a developing story. 

