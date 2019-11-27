59°
BRPD respond to a reported shooting on Prescott Rd.

Wednesday, November 27 2019 10:19 PM
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported shooting on Prescott Road late Wednesday evening.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 9:34 p.m on the 5100 block of Prescott Rd. Multiple victims were transported to a local hospital.

Details are limited at this time. 

