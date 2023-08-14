BRPD releases new details amid search for man who disappeared after downtown concert

BATON ROUGE - Family members of "Jazzy" Jeff Leon are looking for their loved one after Leon went to a concert in downtown Baton Rouge and never returned home.

According to social media posts, Leon went to Chris Ardoin's show at the Basin Music Hall on Friday night. Afterward, he called his wife from a Baton Rouge gas station on his way back to Lafayette. Police say that was around 2:30 a.m.

Leon's wife says that is the last time she has heard from her husband. Leon was driving a gold 2008 Ford Expedition at the time, which is also unaccounted for.

According to BRPD, he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Leon's whereabouts should call 911.