'Want them to come forward:' Hit-and-run victim's family pleads for answers

BATON ROUGE - The family of Saturday's hit-and-run victim is calling for the driver who killed their loved one to come forward.

On Saturday night, Baton Rouge Police responded to Greenwell Springs Road, a stretch of the road that crosses over Airline Highway. That's where officers found 39-year-old John Le Nguyen, struck by a vehicle. The driver who struck him was nowhere to be found.

"John embodies the meaning of love," Julie Nguyen, John Nguyen's sister, said. "He leaves behind two beautiful children who just want their dad."

WBRZ visited the site of the hit-and-run on Tuesday and noted several lights that functioned and several that did not.

EBR's Drainage and Transportation Department officials confirmed on Wednesday that the tower lights over Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway were not functioning at the time of the incident. WBRZ also saw pedestrians crossing over the overpass on the strip of pavement on the sides of the lanes where there was no sidewalk.

EBR Drainage and Transportation officials said the streetlights that were not working should be fixed by Thursday. But added that the department was working with Entergy to get parts ordered to repair the tower lights.

"The only thing that lit up that street when we were out there that night, where we heard that John was deceased, was lights from the police car. That's the only thing that I can remember lighting up that street," Julie Nguyen said.

BRPD said they believe John Nguyen was walking in the right lane, headed east. The family believes he was trying to walk home.

"They left him when they could have helped him. We're not mean people. We're not vindictive people. We would have forgiven them, and we still would. We would never make you feel what we feel right now. We just want them to come forward," Julie Nguyen said. "I'm not going to stop until those street lights are updated, until there are sidewalks. I'm not going to stop until there is justice served."

A GoFundMe was created to assist with funeral expenses. As of the time of this article, no arrests have been made in the case.

WBRZ also reached out to the Mayor-President's Office regarding the administration's Lighting Up Baton Rouge initiative and future areas on the list. A spokesperson for the office provided the following statement:

Mayor-President Edwards was deeply saddened to hear about this incident and extends his prayers and condolences to the victim’s family. He also joins the public’s call for the driver to come forward to law enforcement. With regard to your question about lighting and this incident, we cannot comment, given the ongoing criminal investigation and what, if any, factor lighting might have been in the alleged hit-and-run. Overall, the Mayor-President and his Department of Public Works are working with Entergy to address public lighting throughout the city-parish. That work includes repairing and replacing broken and vandalized lights, as well as retrofitting light fixtures and upgrading to efficient, brighter LED lights. Some of that work has already been done in downtown Baton Rouge, on Plank Rd, Goodwood Blvd., and on Sherwood Forest Blvd. This is a large-scale effort that will take time to achieve, and we are committed to improve lighting wherever needed.