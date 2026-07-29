Baton Rouge dog missing 7 years reunited with family after microchip scan at CAA

BATON ROUGE — A dog that went missing more than seven years ago was reunited with his family after arriving at Companion Animal Alliance as a stray and being scanned for a microchip.

Champ was adopted from Companion Animal Alliance as a puppy in 2016. Three years after his adoption, he went missing.

This week, Champ arrived at the shelter as a stray. When staff scanned him for a microchip, they were able to identify his family, who had been searching for him for more than seven years.

When the family got the call, they rushed over, CAA said. There were "tears, hugs and phone calls to family members" during the reunion.

"If your pet isn't microchipped, or if your contact information has changed, take a few minutes to update it today. You never know when that tiny chip could make all the difference," CAA said.