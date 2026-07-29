Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services launches redesigned website

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has launched a new website.

The agency says the update is meant to improve accessibility, communication and connection to services. The refresh also includes a new agency logo.

"Our updated brand and redesigned website help us communicate more clearly, respond more effectively and present a unified identity that reflects our continued commitment to children and families," DCFS Secretary Rebecca Harris said.