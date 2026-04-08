BRPD: One injured in targeted shooting on Sycamore Street

BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a targeted shooting on Sycamore Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officials received the call around 9:24 p.m., and officials did not have any information on the victim's injuries at this time. The shooting happened on 4500 Sycamore Street off Beechwood Drive.

BRPD officials on the scene said the shooting was a result of an argument between two groups. No other information was immediately available.