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BRPD officers canvass parts of Mid City following vehicle pursuit
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police officers searched parts of the Mid City neighborhood near Interstate 110 after a vehicle pursuit in the area on Monday afternoon.
BRPD stated that officers were following a U-Haul truck on I-110 that refused to stop, resulting in the chase.
Around 2:45 p.m., BRPD officers were on the ground canvassing the neighborhood between North Boulevard and Government Street near I-110. Drones were spotted in the area.
No additional information about the situation has been released.
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