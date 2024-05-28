71°
BRPD officers arrest two in string of burglaries along River Road

Tuesday, May 28 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police say they have arrested two teenagers and accused them of burglarizing multiple vehicles along River Road.

Officers using a drone surveyed the area and were able to arrest the pair. Those arrested were Daquan Turner, 19, and a 15-year-old whose name was not released because of his age.

Turner was booked on 14 counts of simple burglary, and resisting an officer.

The younger suspect was booked on 14 counts of simple burglary, and also with resisting an officer.

The burglaries were centered in the 5600 block of River Road, near Farr Park south of Brightside Lane.

