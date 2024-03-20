65°
BRPD offering free self-defense classes for women
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police Department is now offering free self-defense classes for women. The Equalizer course is a four-session program that intensively teaches self-defense moves.
"What were going to learn in the Equalizer programs are techniques to keep us safe. If we are grabbed, how to strike. Different situational issues that we can avoid, or if we find ourselves in those situations, how do we escape from them," course instructor Corporal Wallace Britton said.
The classes are offered on the following days from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Baton Rouge Police headquarters:
- Wednesday, March 20
- Monday, March 25
- Wednesday, March 27
Registration for the classes will be on-site.
