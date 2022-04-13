73°
BRPD: Missing 13-year-old boy found safe Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old boy who was last seen getting onto the school bus Tuesday afternoon has been found safe.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said 13-year-old Zahmad James was wearing a black polo zip-up hoodie, a navy blue shirt, khaki pants and carrying a black book sack when he got onto the GEO Prep Mid City Charter School's bus at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday.
James was located by officers at a Circle K on Airline Highway early Wednesday morning.
