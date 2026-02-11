BRPD: Man arrested after posing as rideshare driver, raped woman and left her on side of interstate

BATON ROUGE - An alleged rapist who posed as an Uber driver in downtown Baton Rouge before abducting a woman and sexually assaulting her was arrested Wednesday.

According to an arrest warrant, 28-year-old Thomas Calvin Taylor Jr. of Plaquemine was circling a downtown Baton Rouge parking lot on Dec. 6 before stopping to pick up a woman who was waiting for a rideshare driver.

The victim told Baton Rouge Police officers that she had been at a few bars downtown and got in a fight with her boyfriend, who left. She called an Uber to take her home.

The arrest warrant said that Taylor stopped and "asked her why a pretty lady was standing in the rain."

The victim said she asked if Taylor was her rideshare driver, and he responded yes. She got in the car, and they left, headed toward the interstate.

Police documents say the driver touched the victim and asked for oral sex. When she refused, he pulled out a gun.

The driver told her that if she "wanted to live to see the end of the night, she was to do as she was told," the warrant says.

The car pulled onto the shoulder of the interstate, where the victim was forced to perform oral sex twice. The driver then stole $100 from the victim's wallet and left her on the side of the roadway, documents say.

The victim was taken to Woman's Hospital, where a rape kit was performed. DNA evidence collected by investigators matched that of Taylor, who was also positively identified in a photo lineup.

Taylor was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday. He will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for first-degree rape, armed robbery with use of a firearm and second-degree kidnapping.