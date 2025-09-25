75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Man arrested on second DWI charge after striking pedestrian in interstate hit-and-run

50 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, September 25 2025 Sep 25, 2025 September 25, 2025 7:43 AM September 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man who allegedly hospitalized a pedestrian after a hit-and-run on the interstate was arrested and charged with his second DWI after the incident, Baton Rouge Police said. 

Paul LeDuff, 56, was arrested Saturday after the late Friday night crash on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive. 

According to arrest records, the driver of the car, later identified as LeDuff, was stopped by police after the crash. LeDuff was visibly drunk and smelled of alcohol, slurring his speech when speaking to officers, police added. He then admitted to drinking at his ex-wife's house. 

He then failed multiple sobriety tests, including a breathalyzer test that read a BAC significantly above the legal limit at 0.117%. 

Trending News

LeDuff was then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on hit-and-run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and second offense DWI charges.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days