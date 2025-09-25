BRPD: Man arrested on second DWI charge after striking, killing pedestrian in interstate hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE — A man who allegedly killed a pedestrian after a hit-and-run on the interstate was arrested and charged with his second DWI after the incident, Baton Rouge Police said.

Paul LeDuff, 56, was arrested Saturday after the late Friday night crash on I-10 westbound near Dalrymple Drive. Troy Philson, 60, died at the scene, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said.

According to arrest records, the driver of the car, later identified as LeDuff, was stopped by police after the crash. LeDuff was visibly drunk and smelled of alcohol, slurring his speech when speaking to officers, police added. He then admitted to drinking at his ex-wife's house.

He then failed multiple sobriety tests, including a breathalyzer test that read a BAC significantly above the legal limit at 0.117%.

LeDuff was then arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on homicide from a hit-and-run, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and second offense DWI charges.