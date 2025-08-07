92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Man arrested for shooting, killing man outside AM Mart on Highland Road

Thursday, August 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man for a shooting outside the AM Mart on Highland Road that left a man dead, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Jalyn Washington, 22, allegedly shot and killed Donald Trim in September 2024 as Trim stood outside the AM Mart with several family members. Trim was the only one hit and he died at the scene.

Officials booked Washington for second-degree murder.

