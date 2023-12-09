BRPD looking for information on hit-and-run

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Police are seeking information on a crash that occurred Saturday, December 2, 2023, in the 4000 Block of North Street.

According to police, the vehicle was involved with the hit and run of a pedestrian and was last seen westbound on North Street. Detectives are searching for a 2011-2016 Hyundai Elantra, gray in color, with a passenger side mirror missing.

Anyone with information is urged to call 344-STOP (344-7867).

