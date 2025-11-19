64°
BRPD Lieutenant pleads not guilty to bar brawl battery charges
BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking member of the Baton Rouge Police Department pleaded not guilty to aggravated second degree battery charges Wednesday.
Lt. Charles Eddleman represented himself in court, but has plans to hire an attorney ahead of his next court date. He was arrested earlier this year for his role in a bar fight.
According to the probable cause document, Eddleman grabbed the victim from behind and slammed him head first onto a concrete floor several times until the victim lost consciousness.
Eddelman has been employed by BRPD for 23 years. He was off duty at the time of the incident. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Mar. 31.
