BRPD investigating two shootings less than a mile away early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile away from one another early Sunday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the first shooting happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. The second shooting happened on North 38th Street around 3:45 a.m., just down the street.
Officers said the victims' injuries were non-life-threatening.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
