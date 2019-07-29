84°
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Corporate Blvd.
BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Monday morning after a victim arrived at a local hospital.
Around 7:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Corporate Boulevard. At the scene, authorities were unable to find a victim.
Law enforcement was later notified that a shooting victim had arrived at a hospital.
Details about the shooting are limited.
