BRPD investigating reported shooting on Corporate Blvd.

BATON ROUGE- Authorities are investigating a shooting that reportedly happened Monday morning after a victim arrived at a local hospital.

Around 7:30 a.m. police responded to a shooting in the 5300 block of Corporate Boulevard. At the scene, authorities were unable to find a victim.

Law enforcement was later notified that a shooting victim had arrived at a hospital.

Details about the shooting are limited.