BRPD investigating reported shooting on Bronzebush Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Tuesday evening on Bronzebush Avenue.

The incident was reported after 9:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Bronzebush Avenue, near Cedarcrest Avenue and I-12.

The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ they are investigating the scene. Witnesses told authorities a man was shot, but left before emergency crews showed up. So far no injuries have been confirmed.

No further details were available.