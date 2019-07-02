79°
BRPD investigating reported shooting on Bronzebush Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a reported shooting Tuesday evening on Bronzebush Avenue.
The incident was reported after 9:30 p.m. in the 10300 block of Bronzebush Avenue, near Cedarcrest Avenue and I-12.
The Baton Rouge Police Department tells WBRZ they are investigating the scene. Witnesses told authorities a man was shot, but left before emergency crews showed up. So far no injuries have been confirmed.
No further details were available.
