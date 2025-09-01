85°
BRPD investigating late-night armed robbery at Evangeline Street gas station
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the late-night armed robbery of a gas station at the corner of North Foster Drive and Evangeline Street.
BRPD officials said that the armed robbery happened at the gas station just before midnight on Sunday. The gas station was formerly a Circle K, but all branding has been removed.
According to a spokesperson, two suspects are wanted in the armed robbery.
