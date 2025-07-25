BRPD: Five teenagers arrested for January armed robbery, attempted murder along North Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE — A total of five people have been arrested for an armed robbery and shooting along North Foster Drive in January.

Brandon Hymes Jr., 17, Xavier Jefferson, 17, Eddie Snearl Jr., 17 and Amad Joseph, 18, were all arrested on attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charges. WBRZ reported that 17-year-old Javen LeBlanc was also arrested for the Jan. 16 robbery.

The five teenagers parked in a nearby parking lot about 30 minutes before the robbery, surveillance footage from a nearby smoke shop showed. Police said that a man arranged to meet up with one of the teens to purchase marijuana. According to an affidavit, the victim had $950 in cash for the purchase.

The man who was there to buy the drugs noticed the teen he was meeting up with did not bring any marijuana. When he tried to leave, three others tried to get into his car, with one of them saying, "You know what time it is."

They then held the man at gunpoint before shooting him twice, an affidavit said.

LeBlanc and another man's picture were sent to Capital Area Crime Stoppers in February. The next month, West Baton Rouge Parish deputies later helped police identify LeBlanc.

According to arrest records, Hymes was arrested the day after the shooting and was also booked as a fugitive from the Plaquemine Police Department.

Jefferson, Snearl and Joseph were arrested over the next three months.