BRPD: Driver killed after running into semi-truck; vehicle dragged nearly a mile

Sunday, February 23 2025
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was killed in a crash Sunday morning after rear-ending a semi-truck and being dragged more than a mile down Interstate 10. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. when a car driving erratically ran into the back of a semi-truck on the top of the Mississippi River Bridge and the two vehicles were stuck together. 

Police said another driver who saw the crash flagged the driver of the semi-truck down and told them that a car was stuck to his truck. The semi stopped a mile and a half down the road, blocking the Washington Street exit. Traffic was stalled in the area throughout the morning. 

The driver of the car died at the scene. His name was not released. 

