BRPD Chief posts video message to public addressing alleged targeted attack on officer

3 hours 17 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 10:03 AM June 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police Chief T.J. Morse issued a statement thanking his officers for their service and warning the public against violence toward police officers, saying he hopes the people involved in a Monday crash that left an officer in critical condition "see the justice they deserve."

The video begins with Morse thanking the public for the "outpouring of support" for Sgt. Caleb Eisworth and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office for working "diligently" on the case, as well as other first responders who were on the scene of the crash. 

Morse then described Eisworth's character, saying he has worked in the motors division for 18 years and that he is not only an officer but a husband, a father and a friend. 

"He didn't do anything to deserve what's happened to him," Morse said. "Anyone trying to justify this attempted murder on a public servant is flat-out wrong, shameful and it's dangerous rhetoric.

"We will use all of our resources to find and arrest anyone that hurts one of my officers or even makes online threats towards them."

To the public, Morse said if you would like to support Eisworth, a jambalaya fundraiser and blood drive will be held at BRPD headquarters starting at 9 a.m. Thursday. 

