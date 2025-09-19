89°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: Body found behind food mart off of Scenic Highway, police investigating as homicide
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a body was found behind a food mart off of Scenic Highway on Friday.
According to BRPD, the body was found behind the Triangle Market just before noon.
Trending News
Police officials confirmed they are investigating the death as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...
-
Aldi to open Zachary store in former Winn-Dixie building in October
-
LDEQ to test seafood for contamination from Smitty's Supply explosion
-
Mississippi couple accused of stealing $59,000 in Medicaid funds through Louisiana Health...
-
One killed in fatal head-on collision between tow truck, car on Livingston...