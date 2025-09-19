89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: Body found behind food mart off of Scenic Highway, police investigating as homicide

4 hours 29 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, September 19 2025 Sep 19, 2025 September 19, 2025 2:09 PM September 19, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a body was found behind a food mart off of Scenic Highway on Friday.

According to BRPD, the body was found behind the Triangle Market just before noon.

Trending News

Police officials confirmed they are investigating the death as a homicide. No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days