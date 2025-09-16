74°
BRPD: Baton Rouge woman arrested after boarding bus, inciting fight between daughter, another student

2 hours 2 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, September 16 2025 Sep 16, 2025 September 16, 2025 5:57 AM September 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A woman accused of getting on a school bus and encouraging her daughter to attack another student was arrested by Baton Rouge Police, arrest records show.

Alicia Clark, 27, was driving in the same direction as her daughter's school bus on the morning of Sept. 11 when she saw the doors of the bus swing open and her daughter having a fist fight with another student, she told police. 

Clark said she then got on the bus to break up the fight before taking her daughter and leaving. 

However, a review of surveillance footage showed that Clark got onto the bus and told her daughter to punch the other female student involved. 

"That's what initiated the fight," police said. 

Clark is also accused of aggressively grabbing and pushing the student, with whom her daughter had been involved in the fight. Clark also continued to make several statements encouraging her daughter to "whoop" the other girl. 

Clark was arrested on Sept. 12 and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and simple battery. 

