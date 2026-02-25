67°
BRPD attempting to identify suspect who burglarized 20 separate storage units

47 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, February 25 2026 Feb 25, 2026 February 25, 2026 10:30 PM February 25, 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a suspect who allegedly burglarized 20 separate storage units.

Officials say the burglary happened during the afternoon hours of Feb. 14, 2026 in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. 

The suspect was observed occupying a red Chevrolet Trailblazer with a temporary tag displayed on the rear window, officials said; additionally, they say the suspect was armed with a firearm and appears to have tattoos on both sides of his neck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

