BRPD asks for information on woman reported missing since 2021

Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating a woman reported missing since 2021.

Mary Anne Landry was initially reported missing through the Morgan City Police Department in June 2021 and was possibly last seen in Baton Rouge.

Landry is a white female, standing at approximately 5-foot-7, and weighs 110 pounds. At the time when she was reported missing, she had reddish blonde hair and brown eyes, BRPD said.

Anyone with info is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.

