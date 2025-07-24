79°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD asks for information on woman reported missing since 2021
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department asked for the public's assistance in locating a woman reported missing since 2021.
Mary Anne Landry was initially reported missing through the Morgan City Police Department in June 2021 and was possibly last seen in Baton Rouge.
Landry is a white female, standing at approximately 5-foot-7, and weighs 110 pounds. At the time when she was reported missing, she had reddish blonde hair and brown eyes, BRPD said.
Trending News
Anyone with info is urged to contact officials at 225-344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of killing ex outside OLOL pleads not guilty by insanity
-
Killian residents under boil advisory Thursday
-
OMV field office in Gonzales reopens after day without air conditioning
-
West Feliciana Sheriff's Office calling for donated bikes, will be refurbished for...
-
Councilmember delays condemnations for blighted Collis Temple properties again