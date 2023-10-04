Latest Weather Blog
BRPD arrests second suspect in shooting that killed grandson of famed Mardi Gras Indian
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday for a shooting at an apartment complex near Southern University that killed the grandson of a famous Mardi Gras Indian.
Geore Hankton, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Candance at Southern apartment complex on Jan. 20, 2023. Nearly a month later, Landon Johnson, 18, was arrested for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
On Wednesday, another 18-year-old was arrested for Hankton's murder but was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center. Due to the placement, their name will not be released by police.
The unknown 18-year-old was booked for the same crimes as Johnson—first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Trending News
Hankton is the grandson of Tyrone Casby, longtime big chief of the Mohawk Hunters Mardi Gras Indian tribe and principal at Algiers Charter School Association in New Orleans.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters converge on East feliciana Parish wildfire
-
Detectives searching for man caught on video just before armed robbery
-
Political in-fighting at play in controversial development along Highland Road
-
LaDOTD pushing to install more flashing yellow turn signals statewide
-
Neighbors express concern over new development near Country Club of Louisiana