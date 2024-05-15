BRPD arrests second juvenile after shooting death of 46-year-old man

BATON ROUGE - A second juvenile has been arrested after a man died following an argument.

Sherderick Jones, 46, died from his injures after being reportedly shot by a juvenile on May 6. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that during the argument, one juvenile got hold of a gun and shot Jones, who died the next day.

The juvenile who reportedly shot Jones was taken into custody on the scene, but Wednesday officers said a second juvenile was arrested for the shooting death.

The second juvenile was booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.