BRPD arrests man in connection with bank robbery in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - A bank in Denham Springs is recovering from a robbery that occurred on Monday morning.

On the morning of March 29, the Pelican State Credit bank set off a silent panic alarm in which Denham Springs Police responded to. Officers were advised that a white male subject entered the business and demanded money from bank tellers, threatening them with a gun.

The subject fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was apprehended by BRPD shortly after. He was identified as Shawn Debourbon of Denham Springs.

Debourbon will be held at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison until he is released into the custody of the Denham Springs Police Department.