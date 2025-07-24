BRPD arrests two brothers, juvenile accused in Autumn Blossom drive-by shooting

BATON ROUGE — Two brothers and a juvenile they claim is their younger sibling accused in a drive-by shooting were arrested by Baton Rouge Police earlier this week.

According to arrest records, an Autumn Blossom Drive apartment and a car were shot at multiple times by the occupants of a car Tuesday night. After the shooting, witnesses said they watched the car speed off.

The person who made the initial call, the renter of the Autumn Blossom apartment, said the car eventually stopped down the road after getting a flat tire.

Three males — later identified as 18-year-old Zavieon Thomas, 21-year-old Javeon Brown and an unnamed boy — exited the vehicle. One of them ran into a South Sunset Hill Avenue home before BRPD officers detained all three, an affidavit says.

Brown was driving the car, while Thomas was in the front passenger seat and the juvenile was in the back, records added. Officers observed multiple guns in the car, as well as numerous spent shell casings matching those found at the scene, while the three were being taken into custody.

A gun was found under Thomas' pillow after a search of the home the car stopped at, police added.

While being questioned by authorities, Thomas and Brown, who are brothers, both admitted to firing shots during the shooting but claimed they were in self-defense. They also claimed the juvenile in the car was their little brother, but their mother claimed the boy was just a friend who would hang out with her sons.

Thomas and Brown were both booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charges. The juvenile was booked into the parish juvenile detention center.