BRPD arrest suspect accused of robbing several north Baton Rouge convenience stores in December
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police arrested an armed robbery suspect accused of targeting convenience stores in north Baton Rouge.
Brandon Orange, 31, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday on three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
According to BRPD, the robberies occurred on Dec. 8, Dec. 26 and Dec. 30, 2025. During each incident, Orange allegedly demanded money from store clerks while armed with a handgun.
Video surveillance and information provided by the community were instrumental in identifying Orange, officials said.
Police added that Orange has an arrest criminal history of simple battery, illegal use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and domestic abuse battery with child endangerment.
