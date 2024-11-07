BRPD: Armed robbery call leads to drug arrest of convicted felon

Image credit to BRPD.

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced a drug arrest that resulted from an armed robbery call Tuesday.

According to police, Steven McGee, 34, was arrested for manufacturing and distributing both schedule one and schedule two drugs alongside illegal carrying of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

BRPD uniformed officers confiscated 383 grams of marijuana, 240 fentanyl pills and a handgun. McGee is a convicted felon.

Image credit to BRPD.