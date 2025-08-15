82°
BRPD announce arrest in April killing near Choctaw Drive at N. 38th St.
BATON ROUGE — Police said Friday they had arrested a 19-year-old man and accused him of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at an intersection along Choctaw Drive.
Keithan Lee is accused of killing Jonathan Triplett, 18. Triplett was found dead April 26 in a car at a traffic light at the corner of Choctaw and North 38th Street.
Lee surrendered after his photo was distributed publicly.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Lee was booked on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
