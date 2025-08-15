82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD announce arrest in April killing near Choctaw Drive at N. 38th St.

3 hours 13 seconds ago Friday, August 15 2025 Aug 15, 2025 August 15, 2025 10:46 AM August 15, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Police said Friday they had arrested a 19-year-old man and accused him of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man at an intersection along Choctaw Drive.

Keithan Lee is accused of killing Jonathan Triplett, 18. Triplett was found dead April 26 in a car at a traffic light at the corner of Choctaw and North 38th Street.

Lee surrendered after his photo was distributed publicly.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Lee was booked on second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days