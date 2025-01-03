Broccoli sold at Walmart voluntarily recalled over listeria concerns

Bags of ready-to-eat broccoli florets sold in 20 states have been recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with listeria.

Braga Fresh Foods has voluntarily recalled one lot of its 12-ounce bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets, according to a recall notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 31.

Braga Fresh Foods, a California-based company, said in its Dec. 27 recall notice that the "potential for contamination was discovered during random sampling by Texas Health & Human Services from a Texas store location where one of multiple samples yielded a positive test result."

The company noted that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection to the recalled food.

The recalled bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets were sold at Walmart stores in 20 states, according to the recall notice.

The bags feature a "best if used by" date of Dec. 10, 2024, and have a UPC code of 6 81131 32884 5 on the back and a lot code of BFFG327A6.

Braga Fresh Foods noted that the recalled bags are no longer for sale and are past their expiration date.

If consumers are in possession of a recalled bag, they are urged to discard the bag and not to consume the product, according to the recall notice.

According to the FDA, recalled broccoli was sold at Walmart stores in the below states:

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria that, when ingested, can cause an infection known as listeriosis, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The condition is most dangerous for pregnant people, newborns, people with weakened immune systems and adults 65 or older, according to the CDC.

For people who are pregnant, being infected by listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth, the CDC notes.

According to the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis annually in the U.S. and about 260 people die from it.

The best way to avoid listeria, according to the CDC, is to avoid contaminated foods when possible and other high-risk foods such as unpasteurized dairy products, soft cheeses, raw or undercooked meats, and ready-to-eat deli meats unless they are reheated until steaming hot.

People who may have been exposed to listeria can watch for symptoms anywhere from 24 hours to two weeks after eating contaminated food.

Listeria can cause an intestinal illness that develops typically within 24 hours of eating contaminated food and usually lasts one to three days.

Symptoms of intestinal listeriosis are typically mild and include diarrhea and vomiting, according to the CDC.

A more severe type of listeriosis, known as invasive listeriosis, occurs when listeria spreads beyond the intestines, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of invasive listeriosis typically start within two weeks after eating contaminated food, according to the CDC, and include a fever and flu-like symptoms including fatigue and muscle aches as well as headaches, confusion and loss of balance.

The CDC recommends seeing a health care provider if you ate a food that has been recalled or linked to a listeria outbreak, and you experience symptoms of listeriosis such as a fever, fatigue and muscle aches.