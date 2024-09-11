75°
Broadmoor High School will reopen Friday after closing Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Broadmoor High School will reopen Friday after it was closed Thursday because of a water leak that required the campus lose its water services.
The closure was decided "out of an abundance of caution."
Officials did not say when the leak was discovered or if it has caused any damage to the school.
School resumes at its regular time Friday.
