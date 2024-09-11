75°
Broadmoor High School will reopen Friday after closing Thursday

5 years 8 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, December 13 2018 Dec 13, 2018 December 13, 2018 4:34 AM December 13, 2018 in News
By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - Broadmoor High School will reopen Friday after it was closed Thursday because of a water leak that required the campus lose its water services.

The closure was decided "out of an abundance of caution." 

Officials did not say when the leak was discovered or if it has caused any damage to the school. 

School resumes at its regular time Friday. 

